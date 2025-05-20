Latest Post By Linkon Cure Gets Kansas State Fans Hyped
The hype around Kansas State tight end Linkon Cure has many jittery waiting for the college football season to start.
Cure added more buildup with a post reflecting on his All-American Bowl game a few months back. The game highlights the biggest names in high school football, with Cure drawing many eyes as the Wildcats' highest-rated recruit in program history.
Cure expressed his joy in playing for Kansas State, especially since he had minimal expectations of upon his visit.
"I was excited to be there, but I didn't expect much," Cure said in a pregame interview. "But I did my job, I showed out, and they invited me the next day to visit the facility. That's when my offer came, so obviously it was a very special moment for me. Growing up as a fan and going to all those games, it was a full circle moment, and it was really cool."
The five-star Goodland High product joins a Wildcats offense that excelled in the run but was very underwhelming through the air. Quarterback Avery Johnson was decent in his sophomore campaign but must be more aggressive and consistent for Kansas State to compete nationally. Adding Cure will give the unit another solid tight end beside Garrett Oakley, and possibly a No. 2 pass-catcher behind wide receiver Jayce Brown. K-State coach Chris Klieman anticipates utilizing Cure's diverse skillset to spread in different roles across the offense.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State Gets Knocked Below Previous Predictions In One Big 12 Projection
K-State Hoops Continues Building With Latest Roster Move