Jerome Tang Adds Another Recruit To Kansas State Hoops Roster
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang continues to show his recruiting prowess.
On Monday, he got another commitment from a big-time prospect. Junior-college big man Stephen Osei announced his decision to join the Wildcats program.
The 6-foot-10 Osei played last season at Casper College in Wyoming, averaging 11 points and seven rebounds. He shot 63 percent from the field. He reportedly plans to redshirt this season in Manhattan.
There is truly no rest in the world of college football. The Kansas State Wildcats have already turned attention to the 2026 recruiting class. On Monday, three-star offensive tackle Tripp Skewes revealed he is making an official visit to Manhattan.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Skewes plays at Kent Denver High School. He is rated as the No. 12 player in Colorado. K-State was the seventh of 19 schools to offer.
THREE-STAR RECRUIT SET TO VISIT
EX-CAT FINDS NEW HOME
Former Kansas State offensive lineman Brandon Sneh has a new home. On Sunday, it was announced the 6-foot-6, 316-pounder would be taking his talents to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Sneh entered the transfer portal on April 17 and announced on X a month later he had found a new home in Birmingham. He joins the No. 85 transfer class in the nation according to 247 Sports and is the third offensive lineman to transfer to UAB this offseason. He joins Daniel Mincey from Kentucky and Kyrik Mason from Kent State as offensive line transfers. UAB's offensive line will look different from what it did a season ago, as the Blazers saw six offensive linemen enter the portal this offseason, including Delano Townsend, who only allowed one sack in 464 pass plays.
