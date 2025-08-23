Kstate

Kansas State-Iowa State Recap: Cyclones Win Slugfest With Strong Second Half

Jayden Armant

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) passes the ball against Iowa State during the first quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) passes the ball against Iowa State during the first quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS STATE 21 - IOWA STATE 24

Avery Johnson wastes no time on the next drive, hitting Jerand Bradley on a 65-yard touchdown.

KANSAS STATE 14 - IOWA STATE 24

Rocco Becht capitalizes on Kansas State's turnover with a quick drive, ending with a seven-yard rush for a touchdown.

KANSAS STATE 14 - IOWA STATE 17

Iowa State leans on its run game to get deep in Kansas State territory. The drive ends with a 34-yard field goal.

KANSAS STATE 14 - IOWA STATE 14

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson finds a wide-open Jayce Brown for a touchdown to open up the fourth quarter. The Wildcats finally found offensive momentum, tying Iowa State in the Week 0 matchup.

Johnson is 18-of-26 for 189 yards and one touchdown. Brown has four receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown, as well as two rushes for 29 yards.

K-STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS OUT FOR REST OF THE GAME

As Kansas State heads into halftime tied against Iowa State, it will have to try and clinch its Week 0 victory without one of its biggest weapons.

Junior running back Dylan Edwards has been ruled out, per K-State coach Chris Klieman. Edwards fumbled on the opening kickoff.

“He’s out for the rest of the game,” Klieman said.

KANSAS STATE VS. IOWA STATE PREVIEW

Game time: Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m. EST

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

TV: ESPN

VITALS: Kansas State kicks off its highly anticipated season against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the last five over the Wildcats, including their 2024 regular-season finale. Quarterback Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but two early K-State fumbles put them in a hole playing catch-up through three quarters.

SPORTSLINE ODDS

Betting line: K-State (-3)

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: KSU -160, ISU +134

CBS SPORTS ODDS

Betting line: K-State (-3)

O/U: 50.5

Money Line: KSU -159, ISU +134

KEY K-STATE PLAYERS

QB Avery Johnson: 2,712 YDS, 25 TD, 10 INT; 113 CAR, 605 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD (136.4 RATING)

RB Dylan Edwards: 74 CAR, 546 YDS, 5 TD; 19 REC, 133 REC YDS, 2 REC TD

WR Jayce Brown: 47 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD

TE Garrett Oakley: 22 REC, 236 YDS, 5 TD

LB Austin Romaine: 96 TOT TKLS (54 SOLO), 7.5 TFL, 3 FF

S VJ Payne: 64 TKLS (39 SOLO), 3.5 TFL, 5 PD

More Kansas State News

K-State's Dylan Edwards Ruled Out Against Iowa State

K-State's Dylan Edwards Heads To Locker Room In Season Opener

Three ESPN Reporters Have High Hopes For Kansas State Football

Published |Modified
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.