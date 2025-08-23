Kansas State-Iowa State Recap: Cyclones Win Slugfest With Strong Second Half
KANSAS STATE 21 - IOWA STATE 24
Avery Johnson wastes no time on the next drive, hitting Jerand Bradley on a 65-yard touchdown.
KANSAS STATE 14 - IOWA STATE 24
Rocco Becht capitalizes on Kansas State's turnover with a quick drive, ending with a seven-yard rush for a touchdown.
KANSAS STATE 14 - IOWA STATE 17
Iowa State leans on its run game to get deep in Kansas State territory. The drive ends with a 34-yard field goal.
KANSAS STATE 14 - IOWA STATE 14
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson finds a wide-open Jayce Brown for a touchdown to open up the fourth quarter. The Wildcats finally found offensive momentum, tying Iowa State in the Week 0 matchup.
Johnson is 18-of-26 for 189 yards and one touchdown. Brown has four receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown, as well as two rushes for 29 yards.
K-STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS OUT FOR REST OF THE GAME
As Kansas State heads into halftime tied against Iowa State, it will have to try and clinch its Week 0 victory without one of its biggest weapons.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards has been ruled out, per K-State coach Chris Klieman. Edwards fumbled on the opening kickoff.
“He’s out for the rest of the game,” Klieman said.
KANSAS STATE VS. IOWA STATE PREVIEW
Game time: Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
TV: ESPN
VITALS: Kansas State kicks off its highly anticipated season against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the last five over the Wildcats, including their 2024 regular-season finale. Quarterback Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but two early K-State fumbles put them in a hole playing catch-up through three quarters.
Betting line: K-State (-3)
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: KSU -160, ISU +134
Betting line: K-State (-3)
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: KSU -159, ISU +134
KEY K-STATE PLAYERS
QB Avery Johnson: 2,712 YDS, 25 TD, 10 INT; 113 CAR, 605 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD (136.4 RATING)
RB Dylan Edwards: 74 CAR, 546 YDS, 5 TD; 19 REC, 133 REC YDS, 2 REC TD
WR Jayce Brown: 47 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD
TE Garrett Oakley: 22 REC, 236 YDS, 5 TD
LB Austin Romaine: 96 TOT TKLS (54 SOLO), 7.5 TFL, 3 FF
S VJ Payne: 64 TKLS (39 SOLO), 3.5 TFL, 5 PD
More Kansas State News
K-State's Dylan Edwards Ruled Out Against Iowa State
K-State's Dylan Edwards Heads To Locker Room In Season Opener
Three ESPN Reporters Have High Hopes For Kansas State Football