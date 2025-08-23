K-State's Dylan Edwards Ruled Out Against Iowa State
As Kansas State heads into halftime tied against Iowa State, it will have to try and clinch its Week 0 victory without one of its biggest weapons.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards has been ruled out, per K-State coach Chris Klieman. Edwards fumbled on the opening kickoff.
“He’s out for the rest of the game,” Klieman said.
ESPN HAS FAITH IN KANSAS STATE
You can add three more journalists to the list of people who think K-State will be dancing in December. ESPN's Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, and David Hale all put the Wildcats in their last-minute College Football Playoff predictions.
Connelly has Kansas State just making the cut, earning the No. 12 seed, forcing K-State to travel to Athens, Ga., to take on the Bulldogs in the first round. The winner would get to play Ohio State in the quarterfinals. This draw would have the Wildcats taking on teams with a combined 10 appearances in the CFP and four national championships since the NCAA adopted the playoff format in 2014.
Dinich sees Kansas State earning the No. 11 seed and making the trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State in the first round. Ohio Stadium proved to be a tough place to play in the playoffs last season as Tennessee fell in the opening round 42-17. If Kansas State walked out of Columbus with a win, they would then face No. 3-seeded Texas. This would be Texas' third-straight trip to the CFP, and second year in a row facing a Big 12 foe after going toe-to-toe with Arizona State in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl last season.
Hale predicts the Wildcats earn the No. 10 seed and head to Autzen Stadium to take on Oregon. The Ducks made the playoffs for the first time since their appearance in the inaugural playoff in 2014, earning a first-round bye last season. If Kansas State defeats the Ducks on their home turf, it would play No. 2-seeded Texas.
Kansas State could take a big first step towards a playoff bid if the Wildcats can knock off No. 22 Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. While winning the Aer Lingus College Football Classic would give K-State a boost, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman reminded players it's just one of 12 games on Kansas State's schedule.
