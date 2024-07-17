Kansas State LB Commit Ashton Moore Excited For Future With Linkon Cure, Brock Heath
The Kansas State Wildcats 2025 recruiting class is filled with a handful of talented players who are already eager to begin working together.
Three-star linebacker commit Ashton Moore is among those ready to plant roots with his future teammates, such as offensive lineman Brock Heath. Moore recently shared a story of meeting up with Heath in a much more casual setting than expected.
"Last night I actually saw Brock Heath at [Raising] Cane's, we were both loading up on some food," Moore shared with K-State On SI's Anthony Pasciolla. "I saw him in there, talked with him a little bit about things, and we're both really excited to get things started and to meet all these guys."
Moore is following in the footsteps of his brother Austin, who is the Wildcats senior linebacker leader. The 6-foot, 200-pound rising senior proved he was a true two-way player in his junior campaign. A linebacker/running back, he had 125 tackles and rushed for 1,100 yards.
"It's just awesome knowing that we got a lot of talent out there," Moore said of five-star tight end commit Linkon Cure. "Just knowing I'm alongside a guy like that, get to look up to him and work hard together to hopefully build a great team."
Moore, Cure, and Heath seem ready to elevate K-State's football program to the next level, starting in the fall of 2025.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com.
