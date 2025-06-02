Kansas State Legend Moves One Step Closer To Hall Of Fame Honor
The Kansas State Wildcats football team could see another player's name grace the halls of the National Football Foundation's (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. On Monday, it was announced that Wildcat legend Terence Newman is on the 2026 ballot.
"For more than 65 years, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has stood as the sport's ultimate archive, honoring those whose impact on the game still echoes today," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release by the NFF. "This year's ballot carries forward that responsibility, spotlighting individuals who not only excelled on the field but also helped define what college football means to so many."
Newman was a defining player in the history of Kansas State. Newman saw snaps on both offense and defense his last season. He had four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown and five interceptions with 14 pass breakups. He was named first-team All-Big 12 as a specialist after leading the conference in yards per return with 28.5, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American. Newman also became the first and only Kansas State player to win the Jim Thorpe Award
If inducted, Newman would join an exclusive group that currently holds less than 0.02 percent of all college football players. Newman would also become the fifth K-State player inducted, joining teammates Mark Simoneau and Darren Sproles as well as coach Bill Snyder.
Voting for the 2026 Hall of Fame Class is open until July 1.
More K-State News
K-State's Basketball's Latest Laud Leaves No Room for Error Next Season
K-State's Andrej Kostic In Line To Become Serbia's Next Nikola Jokic
Steelers' Will Howard Shockingly Compared To $255 Million Pro Bowler