Kansas State Linebacker Austin Moore Ranks 12th In SportsGrid Top 20 Linebackers
Austin Moore has put together the type of career at linebacker at Kansas State to get preseason national recognition entering his senior season.
So, it is no surprise SportsGrid ranked Moore as the 12th-best linebacker in the country.
Moore, 6-foot-1, 220-pound from Louisburg, Kan., has started the last 23 games the Wildcats have played. His play last season earned him second team All-Big 12 by the coaches.
SportsGrid wrote that Moore is a "stalwart in the middle for the Wildcats and an All-Big XII linebacker. In 2023, he made 63 total tackles, including a career-high 12.5 tackles for loss. Moore will be on several preseason All-Big XII teams and several defensive award watch lists."
SportsGrid is the streaming network dedicated to bringing you the latest in sports betting by providing exclusive original programming hosted by a team of on-air personalities, experts, and guest contributors. Their goal is to deliver data driven insights, news, and analysis that ups your IQ. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or just getting started, they have got it covered.
Expect Moore to be even more dynamic this season. Because of his vast college experience, K-State defensive coaches had the luxury of experimenting with him some during spring football.
“We are trying to stretch Austin Moore by having him learn more than one position,” said Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman during the spring.
They also didn’t have to run him in every drill.
“Guys like Austin Moore, who comes to mind, who has played so much football that you can get away with lightening their load a little bit,” Klanderman said.
Moore is poised to have a big season.
By the way, SportsGrid projects K-State to 9.5 wins.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI
Ranking the Top 25 College Football Linebackers for 2024 (sportsgrid.com)