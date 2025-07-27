K-State's Linkon Cure Reveals Jersey Number In New Threads
On July 1, 2024, Linkon Cure made waves by committing to Kansas State over Oregon and becoming the highest-rated recruit in program history. The hype has continued ahead of Cure's first season in Manhattan, Kan., as Cure posted a photo of himself in his new threads on Instagram on Saturday.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman added to the hype in an interview at Big 12 Media Days on July 9 when he said Cure would get s shot his freshman season.
"We'll find out more about him, what he can handle the month of July and August, but he may be a kid that you may not see early, you may, but you're going to see sometime because he's 230 pounds, he runs like a wide receiver, he jumps out of a gym," Klieman said in an interview with the KC Sports Network. "You've got to find a way to get the kid on the kid on the field."
At the time of the interview, Kansas State had not seen much of Cure because he was a three-sport athlete at Goodland High School. Cure was a huge part of the Goodland basketball team that finished as the 2025 Kansas Class 3A State Runner-Up. Cure also finished as a two-time state champion in the 300-meter hurdles. Cure's efforts across the three sports earned him a spot on 247 Sports' 2025 Freaks List.
Kansas State fans have a lot of reasons to be excited about the upcoming football season, and they hope Cure can live up to expectations.
