Kansas State Loses Five-Star Hoops Recruit, Attention Turns To No. 1 Ranked Prospect
The Kansas State Wildcats missed out on one of the nation’s top basketball recruits on Friday.
The Wildcats and coach Jerome Tang lost five-star combo guard Darryn Peterson to their in-state rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks. His final four teams were the Jayhawks, Kansas State, Ohio State, and USC. It was widely projected prior to his official announcement that Kansas was Peterson's top choice.
The Prolific Prep senior is only ranked behind AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer in the 2025 class. Kansas State is in Dybantsa's top-five remaining schools while both of the Boozer twins committed to the Duke Blue Devils.
Here's what 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein had to say about Peterson.
"Peterson is a big guard with good positional size, length, and strength. He's 6-foot-5, with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and a cut-up and defined frame," Finkelstein wrote. "What differentiates him most though is an effortless ability to score and make plays from a variety of spots on the floor, all within the flow of the game."
"While he was nearly a 90% shooter at the free-throw line, he was just under 31% from behind the arc. He has a mechanically clean and projectable stroke, but is still working to become a more consistent three-point shooter, particularly off the catch," Finkelstein wrote. "He's a good athlete, but doesn't necessarily have overwhelming or dynamic pop when attempting to separate or explode at the rim."
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI.
