Kansas State Makes Final Cut For Touted 3-Star Safety From Texas
Kansas State is still in the hunt for one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting class. Bradley Brown, a 6-foot-1 and 180-pound safety hailing from Plano High School in Texas announced his final five schools on Thursday. The Wildcats made the cut along with Vanderbilt, Michigan State, TCU and Missouri.
In a post by Brown on X, he made sure to give praise to all the college coaches who have helped him get to this point.
"Thank you to all the Coaches who took time to build a relationship with me and also gave a me and opportunity to get one step closer to my Goal," Brown exclaimed!
On 247Sports Composite, Brown ranks as the No. 88 safety nationally and the No. 140 player overall in Texas in 2026. During his junior season, Brown accounted for 69 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, one sack, and three pass breakups.
Brown kicks off his official visits at TCU on May 30. He then take trips to Missouri on Jun. 6, Vanderbilt from Jun. 13 and Michigan State on Jun. 20.
K-State is expected to get a visit from Brown, but the date is undecided.
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Adds Old Colleague To Coaching Staff
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang has called on a familiar face to come on board for this season.
Former North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll will join Tang's staff as an associate head coach following. Driscoll spent time as an assistant coach at Baylor alongside Tang, who then served as an associate coach. Driscoll leaves UNF as the winningest coach in program history.
Tang is looking forward to bringing in Driscoll to leverage his experience and player development skills for the program.
“I am excited to welcome Matthew Driscoll to the K-State family as our new associate head coach. Coach Driscoll is a proven program builder and an exceptional teacher of the game. His ability to develop players and implement high-level offensive systems is second to none," said Tang in a statement.
This move is expected to round out the Wildcats' coaching staff.
