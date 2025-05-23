K-State Gets Huge Boost Over Big 12 Rivals In Latest ESPN Rankings
The Big 12 competition next season has made it difficult for analysts to declare a frontrunner, but many still predict Arizona State topping the conference.
But ESPN's latest FBS post-spring football ranking has Kansas State on top, beating out all its conference rivals. College football writer Bill Connelly had the Wildcats at No. 18 on the list, over teams like Arizona State (No. 22), Texas Tech (No. 26), and BYU (No. 27).
Kansas State finished last season with nine wins, officially eliminated from the postseason after falling to Iowa State in its regular-season finale. Quarterback Avery Johnson made strides in his first full season starting, but was slightly underwhelming for a signal-caller predicted to elevate his team to the playoffs.
However, Johnson and the Wildcats are far from done reaching their goal. They reloaded their wide receiving corps and boast a complementary run game of Dylan Edwards and Monterrio Elston Jr. Johnson now has a year of experience under his belt, ready to anchor the revamped offense and elevate Kansas State to compete nationally.
Back in December, the junior quarterback vowed the team would compete for a title next season.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said in the Rate Bowl pregame interview. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it, and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
