Former NFL Scout's Aaron Rodgers Prediction Shines Light On Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers' decision to play for them or not.
Yes, Steelers fans are still waiting to see if the four-time MVP will suit up for them this fall. Rodgers' inability to make his choice has fans and analysts shuffling Pittsburgh's quarterbacks for next season to see who their starter could be.
Former NFL scout John Middlekauff believes the position is Howard's without Rodgers.
"I feel like if Rodgers does not show up, I would say one million percent Will Howard could play," Middlekauff said on his 3 & Out Podcast Tuesday.
Middlekauff believes Howard's championship run cemented his placement in the pros.
"No player at any position had as good of a playoff run as Will Howard," Middlekauff said. "That's as good of a run as you're gonna see. I mean, he was dominant. I liked him in that stretch. Early in the season, I didn't really see it. Kinda reminded me of Riley Leonard; high character, good athlete, tough kid, can make some plays, but he's not an NFL guy. If he had the stretch he had in the playoffs all season long, I think he's going on the second day of the Draft."
The former Kansas State Wildcat currently sits behind Mason Rudolph for the starting role but could easily move up if Rudolph's performance is lackluster. The wild card is Rodgers, who would bump Rudolph and Howard out of the starting position. Despite his decline in play, Rodgers boasts veteran experience and strong second-half numbers last season, giving Howard more competition to move up.
