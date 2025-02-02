Kansas State Makes History After Upsetting No. 3 Iowa State
The Kansas State Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) did the unthinkable by upsetting the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) and went down in history as one of the best wins in program history.
One of the best wins in program history also made history. According to ESPN, the Wildcats are the first team below .500 to win against a Top-5 Associated Press Poll opponent by more than 15 points.
After snapping a six-game losing streak against West Virginia Jan. 25, the Wildcats have won three straight. The Cyclones victory comes in as the most impressive in this stretch. They also ended a 15-game road losing streak as well.
It was a solid performance from the Wildcat starting starting five, which each finished the game in double figures. Dug McDaniel led the way with 20 points.
The Wildcats seek to continue their momentum in conference play as they hit the road and prepare to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Tuesday. The Wildcats have a chance to make some noise in the Big 12 tournament if they continue to play this new brand of basketball as they find their stride entering the closing parts of the regular season.
Read More From Kansas State on SI:
Jerome Tang's Latest Message Illustrates Kansas State's Grace Amidst Losing Streak
How Kansas State Fans Reacted To Saturday's Upset Of No. 3 Iowa State
Kansas State Dominates Iowa State, Ends 15-Game Road Losing Streak
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.