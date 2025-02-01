How Kansas State Fans Reacted To Saturday's Victory Over Iowa State
Kansas State fans were likely holding their breath watching their 19-point lead dwindle in the second half against Iowa State.
Alas, the Wildcats held on for their third consecutive blowout victory, defeating the country's third-ranked team. The relief of holding on made fans realize that they were watching a completely new team from the first half of the season.
Kansas State ended Iowa State's 29-game home win streak while finally breaking its 15-game road losing streak. The team again finished with multiple double-figure scorers, as its starting lineup all got into double figures. Star forward Coleman Hawkins had 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists. He had the team's first seven points and was the catalyst that facilitated the second-half blowout.
The Wildcats collectively shot 50 percent from 3-point range and went 18-of-21 from the free-throw line. The negative trends from the arc and the foul line have reciprocated in the last two weeks.
The calls for Wildcats coach Jerome Tang to be fired have completely evaporated as fans celebrate amid a dominant three-game win streak. They defeated a team they were favored by 93 percent to lose to.
So yeah, fair to say the optimism is pretty high.
Kansas State plays Arizona State (12-9, 3-7 in Big 12) Tuesday night. Momentum is on its side, pushing for the NCAA Tournament after a slow start.
