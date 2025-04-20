Kansas State Offense Seeing Benefits Of Extra Time In "Phase One"
Matt Wells is set for his first season as the lone offensive coordinator for Kansas State. The program took extra time with their strength and conditioning phase this offseason, which Wells said benefited different offensive players.
"I've noticed it in Avery [Johnson], the nine months and him gaining weight, and he's right at 200, he's gotten bigger he's gotten faster, he has, he's literally gotten faster," Wells said. "Dylan [Edwards] has grown his lowers, Jayce [Brown] has gained weight that's easy to see because I've seen them for a year."
The extra time in the strength and conditioning period also helped players who are working through career injuries.
"I see a guy like Taylor Poitier, whose had some injury history before I got here, he's moving very very well, and you talk to like Brian Anderson, he'll tell you he's moving as well as he's ever moved here," Wells said. "I see the benefits from coach [Trumain Carroll] and his staff and what they've done for nine weeks, they've done a really good job down there."
The extra time with conditioning also added speed to an already-fast roster. Wells mentioned that he had noticed Johnson's increase in speed, but a plethora of others after the extended time, including running back Edwards.
"I think it was a great thing," Edwards said in his Apr. 9 interview. "Coach Klieman is smart, everything he does is for a reason. Everyone has gotten their body right up to this point, so it's really just about keeping it on and getting even more pounds."
