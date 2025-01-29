Kansas State Officially Signs Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman
George Fitzpatrick won a championship as Ohio State's offensive tackle. He is now officially a Kansas State Wildcat after signing Wednesday morning.
He helped former Wildcat quarterback Will Howard and the Buckeyes clinch their first title since 2015. Hopefully, he can help Kansas State continue their positive offensive trend and experience postseason success as well.
K-STATE'S JARON TIBBS ADDS OUTSIDE THREAT AS NEW WIDE RECEIVER
Kansas State officially signed many of its transfers Wednesday morning, including former Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs.
Tibbs had 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns last season. He talked about the things he learned as a receiver in an interview with K-State Athletics earlier this month.
"As a wide receiver, I learned there are a lot of parts to being a receiver that you can always perfect," Tibbs said. "Top of the route, winning at the line, winning in the middle of your route when stacking a defensive back, then timing your route, and coming back downhill fast for a ball."
Tibbs detailed the potential he saw in Kansas State and what he could add as an outside option.
"You can tell that they're really well coached and have a really good offensive coordinator," Tibbs said. "When I watched film, I could see myself in there. I could see, especially in the bowl game, a need for a wide receiver. It would be the perfect fit and make the offense that much better. The offense is already good, but if you add a wide receiver to the outside, it makes it unstoppable, especially with the running backs we have."
