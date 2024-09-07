Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Shrugs Off Significant Offensive Loss
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is starting his first full season, but doing so with a different offensive coordinator.
Offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who spent more than a dozen years with the team, left to join Texas A&M's offense after the 2023 season. The good news is Johnson started just two games at the helm under Klein, meaning he wasn't fully adjusted to his system.
The K-State QB recently shared on The Pat McAfee Show what it was like to lose Klein.
"It's still a little bit similar," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, coach Klieman has his hand on the offense and it will always be that way. We added in some stuff in the offseason that we think we can master and be really good at that we're really excited to showcase to the world."
Johnson had a respectable Week 1 showing with 153 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, but he's capable of much more. The darkhorse Heisman candidate and the Wildcats take on the Tulane Green Wave Saturday.
Here's the heartfelt goodbye message Klein left Kansas State with: "The last 14 years have been beyond special,” Klein said. “I thank God everyday for bringing me to Kansas State.” The relationships, memories, lessons, challenges and joys are too many to count."
