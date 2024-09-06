Kansas State Feeling Positive With Avery Johnson, Passing Game After Week 1 Blowout
The Kansas State Wildcats are looking to run a dual-threat offense with quarterback Avery Johnson under helm for his first full season.
Their blowout victory against UT Martin was expected, but the passing game underwhelemed for its expectations. Johnson recorded 153 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. It's worth noting a heavy passing attack was not needed in this matchup.
Offensive coordinator Conor Riley was pleased with the passing approach, but admits there were some missed chances.
"Well, I liked that we took advantage of some of the things that they gave us," Riley said. "There were a few missed opportunities that I didn't like. It was on some third downs. I thought there were some third downs that we missed opportunities on, and maybe it was a bad read by a tight end, maybe it was a guy kind of running into a backer that didn't open up a particular window."
Riley went on to express confidence that these mistakes are easily fixable, especially considering it's just the first week of the season.
"That's probably where I see that we need to improve," Riley shared. "Third-down conversion-wise. I believe they are very easily correctable on our end."
