Kansas State Ranks 24th In EA Sports Top 25 Defenses
It is a good thing EA Sports ranked Kansas State 24th in its preseason Top 25 defenses otherwise you might think it can’t find Manhattan, Kansas on a map.
Earlier this week, EA Sports came out with four Top 25 lists, ranking toughest place to play, offense, defense and overall Top 25. Defense was the only list the Wildcats made.
Ranking the toughest place to play is an impossible chore. Every top program believes its venue is the most difficult place. College football is all about pageantry on game day. It’s about tradition and many generations gathering on Saturdays in the fall. It’s special no matter where you are at and if your team is in the Top 25, it’s amped up even more.
K-State takes a backseat to no one on game day in Manhattan.
Sure, most college football fans will say football at SEC schools is another level, but ranking four of the top five toughest places to play at is in the SEC is a little too much.
According to EA Sports, Utah (No. 18) is the only school in the Big 12 that ranks in the Top 25 of toughest places to play.
Now that Oklahoma and Texas have departed for the SEC, it has 12 schools in the top 25.
K-State also didn’t make EA Sports Top 25 in offense and overall power ranking. Not ranking K-State in the Top 25 power ranking is curious, at best, especially since it ranks Colorado 16 and Kansas 22. High school juniors and seniors in Kansas were toddlers the last time the Jayhawks beat K-State.
K-State coach Chris Klieman has definitely continued the tradition of Bill Snyder of beating KU and owning the state of Kansas in college football.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
