Kansas State Ready For Dug McDaniel To Take Next Step
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang never expected it to happen overnight.
In fact, he's willing to show patience for the development of transfer Dug McDaniel. After spending two seasons at Michigan, he continues to adjusts in Manhattan.
"Yeah, he's growing," Tang said. "And, you know, just playing the point guard (spot) for us is a little different than playing the point guard elsewhere, and there's a whole lot more responsibilities, and seeing the game the way I see it, and then him learning that. And then, once he embraces that in which he has, and he's really like starting to take some ownership of some things, and then I'll get to start seeing the game the way he sees it, and then we can see together."
Tang is ready to see McDaniel take the next step. Another chance comes tonight against LSU. McDaniel is averaging six points, six assists and one assists this season. It is a process getting used to playing in Tang's system, especially as the point guard.
"I just demand a lot of them," Tang said of his point guards. "They get a whole lot of freedom. Because people always talk about, man, he lets his guards get off. Well, y'all are not with me every day in practice, right? And I demand a lot."
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 8 pm., CT
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.
TV: ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here)
Betting line: Wildcats -5
VITALS: K-State is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2022. That year they won six straight games before a loss. The Wildcats are coming off a 77-64 victory against Kansas State. Junior guard Brendan Hausen led four players in double-figures with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. LSU (2-0) has wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Alabama State. They are averaging 84.5 points. The Tigers are led by senior Cam Carter, who is averaging 21 points on 52 percent shooting. K-State leads the series 2-0. The Wildcats are 31-4 at home under coach Jerome Tang.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G C.J. Jones
G Brendan Hausen
C Coleman Hawkins
F Max Jones
F David N'Guessan
TIGERS
F Jordan Sears
F Dji Bailey
C Robert Miller III
F Jalen Reed
G Cam Carter
QUOTABLE
K-State coach Jerome Tang on the matchup: "The five out offense that they run. You know, multiple guys out there who can make shots, (Jordan) Sears is really, really good. I think he was number two in the country in ball screen offense last year, only behind Dug McDaniel. And I mean, he's just a terrific player, and you can't, like, feed him a steady diet of one thing, because he's going to figure it out. And then, obviously, Cam (Carter) can make shots."
