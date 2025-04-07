Kansas State's Avery Johnson Adds To Wide Receiver Hype For Next Season
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is impressed with the leadership and off-field tangibles from the new veteran wide receivers.
Quarterback Avery Johnson shares that excitement. He's ready to get on the field and develop chemistry with them for next season.
"I'm really excited for them," Johnson said. "From JB, Tibbs, Caleb, JD, and we got some up-and-coming freshmen. We've got some guys still ready to come in the summer. But just really excited for those guys, I'm just ready to get out there and throw some live routes with them and see how they can compete against our defense."
The Wildcats' offense prioritized the rushing attack, with DJ Giddens, Dylan Edwards, and Johnson utilizing his legs. However, their passing game was relatively underwhelming, ranking near the bottom five in the Big 12. Kansas State needs to improve in that area to compete in the postseason.
Hopefully, newcomers like Jaron Tibbs and Caleb Medford can elevate the core and complement star Jayce Brown.
"Coach Klieman talks about it all the time, we have to be a player-led team," Johnson said. "It's gonna take some leadership from the receiver room, the running back room, and me in the quarterback room to get guys together to work on whenever we don't have as many scheduled practices this summer. Just so we get some throwing routes on air and stuff, and we're not just going through the motions out there. We gotta have guys going full speed so that can translate on the field Saturday nights."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.