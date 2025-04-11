Kansas State's Buddy Wyatt Among Lowest Paid Defensive Line Coaches
This fall, Buddy Wyatt begins his 35th season of coaching college football, including the last seven at Kansas State.
A recent article by Zach Barnett of FootballScoop listed the salaries of many Power 4 defensive line coaches. At the top was Ohio State's Larry Johnson who is reportedly making $1.4 million. Johnson is set to begin his 12th season coaching the Buckeyes, who are coming off of a national championship.
Wyatt's salary was reported at $375,000. That put him at the same level as California's Andrew Browning and Minnesota's Dennis Dotten-Carter.
In his previous six seasons, Wyatt has gotten the most out of his players. He has coached three players who earned Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. He's been part of a staff that has produced defenses that only allowed 21.8 per game, which ranked third among current Big 12 programs.
Last season the Kansas State defensive ends had 23 of the teams 35 sacks under the direction of Wyatt. The Wildcats lost defensive end, and team sack leader Brendan Mott at the end of last season, but they do return Cody Stufflebean, Tobi Osunsanmi, Chiddi Obiazor and Travis Bates. Those four combined for 11 sacks, with Osunsanmi and Obiazor having 3.5 each.
The defense played a strong role in the Wildcats finished 9-4 last year, ending with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
