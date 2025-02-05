Kansas State's David N'Guessan Has Best Performance Of Season In Arizona St Win
K-State's veteran David N'Guessan needs to continue playing at this level with No. 16 Kansas waiting in the wings.
N'Guessan is having a career year offensively. He has increased his scoring average, field goal, and free throw percentages (all career highs) and was on full display against Arizona State.
Coach Jerome Tang loved what he saw from his star senior. He had his highest scoring performance this season with 22 points and eight rebounds. He finished 8 of 11 from the field and knocked down clutch free throws.
“I thought Coleman and Dug did a great job of finding him," Tang said. "He finished shots and he was assertive. I was so proud of his 5 of 6 shooting from the free-throw line because he’s worked so hard on it. It wasn’t easy but my man stepped up and made big free throws. That’s what tough people do.”
N'Guessan has been the team's star player despite the name value that Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel bring. Against Arizona State, he picked up the offensive load for the Wildcats and when they needed him most he continued to make winning plays.
K-State has won four in a row and has a chance to get number five with a rematch against the Jayhawks looming. The Wildcats lost in the first outing between the two teams this season 84-74 on the road.
