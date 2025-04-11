Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Enters Season Part Of High-Speed Club
In a secondary role, Dylan Edward set a Kansas State bowl game record for rushing yards with 196 against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
Now in a primary role, Edwards looks to fill part of NFL Draft hopeful DJ Giddens.
Last season Edwards totaled 546 yards on 74 carries for five touchdowns. He was had 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Edwards, who transferred from the Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes last summer, used the extra three weeks of "Phase One" of spring practices to improve his strength and his speed. He was one of three Wildcats recorded running over 23 miles per hour this offseason.
"Just by my teammates pushing me," said Edwards when asked how he got faster. "Avery (Johnson), VJ (Payne), Donovan McIntosh, all those guys ran 23 (miles per hour) as well. Them pushing me every day in the offseason definitely helped."
Edwards credited Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on extending the first phase of their offseason workouts by three weeks so that players could spend more time speed training.
"I think it was a great thing," Edwards said. "Coach Klieman is smart, everything he does is for a reason and everyone has gotten their body right up to this point, so it's really just about keeping it on."
Edwards will have a larger role this season with the departure of Giddens, who is projected as third- or fourth-round pick. Still, Edwards' said his mindset has not changed.
