Kansas State's George Fitzpatrick Gives Fans Promising Sign
College football fans received more promising news about George Fitzpatrick on Tuesday as he was seen at practice.
Fitzpatrick's appearance comes 16 days after K-State Athletics released a statement saying he had suffered a "medical situation" at a summer practice.
The sighting comes after Kansas State coach Chris Klieman gave a promising update on Fitzpatrick during his press conference on July 28.
"He's doing much better," Klieman said. "He's back in Manhattan, he's been to the facility a handful of times, and really it's just a day-by-day basis with George. We don't really have a timetable, but he's doing a lot better."
The exact timeline of Fitzpatrick's recovery remains unclear, but he is not expected to be available for Kansas State's "Week 0" showdown against rival Iowa State.
Fitzpatrick transferred to Kansas State after winning the national championship with Ohio State last season. While he was a Buckeye, Fitzpatrick shared a locker room with Will Howard, who was a driving factor in Fitzpatrick's decision to transfer to Kansas State.
"He was definitely selling me hard on it, just saying how he thought I could fit in," Fitzpatrick said in an interview with K-State Athletics. "He thought it'd be a great fit here, and how all the guys here are all hard working. He told me a lot about Coach Tru and the culture here. He definitely did a good job selling it."
While Fitzpatrick recovers, he can still fill the role of leader on the K-State roster, a role Fitzpatrick emphasized wanting to fill when he first transferred.
"My own personal role is I want to be a leader," Fitzpatrick said. "I've seen what it takes to go to a national championship, and I think we have the chance to do it here. I want to lead the young guys, and I want to prove myself to the older guys and go from there."
While Fitzpatrick takes steps towards a full recovery, he is still committed to being a leader. Fitzpatrick's appearance at Tuesday's practice, where he encouraged his fellow Kansas State linemen during blocking drills, is the most recent example of his commitment to leadership. Fitzpatrick's leadership in the locker room and on the sideline will be critical as K-State looks to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
