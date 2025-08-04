Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Lands College Football Media Gig
Kirk Herbstreit has long been one of the most high-profile analysts in college football, calling the biggest games each week for ESPN, and now his son, Zak Herbstreit, is getting into the sports media world thanks to his new job with On3.
Zak Herbstreit was a member of Ohio State's national championship team last season but was unable to play due to a heart condition. His new role with On3 will have him hosting a show called Off Script with Zak Herbstreit in which he will talk to some of the biggest names in college football, as well as creating some other content at games.
“Zak has tremendous natural talent and has grown up immersed in college sports,” On3 founder and CEO Shannon Terry said. “His ability to connect with today’s college stars will bring a fresh and authentic perspective to the On3 network. He’ll be traveling each week to the biggest games across the country, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at everything that makes Saturdays the greatest day in sports.”
Zak Herbstreit was a walk-on tight end at Ohio State and served as a student coach last year after being forced to stop playing. He graduated last spring.
“I’m grateful for the path that led me here, and I’m excited to bring real passion, insight, and a player’s mindset to the content that On3 creates,” Herbstreit said.