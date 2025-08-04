New K-State Receivers Might Be Most Hyped Group In Years
Kansas State's offseason hype has been linked to the development of quarterback Avery Johnson.
But the extension of that is with the new wide receivers on the roster. The Wildcats went deep in the transfer portal, acquiring veteran talent to complement star Jayce Brown. Brown was the leading receiver last season with 47 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns. However, the next in line was more than 450 yards away, illustrating the need to expand the receiving options. In addition, the team lost Tre Spivey, Keagan Johnson, and DJ Giddens, three of their top threats in 2024.
Thus, the introduction of Caleb Medford, Jerand Bradley, and Jaron Tibbs to Manhattan, KS. Kansas State assistant Matthew Middleton discussed how some of the newest weapons have fared so far at training camp.
Caleb Medford
CAREER STATS: 48 REC, 887 YDS, 5 TD (2 seasons)
Middleton's quote:
“This is just an adjustment of my coaching style versus what he’s been coached to do. Just going out there playing with maximum effort every single play. He’s been doing a good job of competing day in and day out.”
Jayce Brown
Middleton's quote:
“When we talk about things that have happened in-game, he can recall them and communicate them to the group. There’s a plan for him every year, so he knows the next steps for him to elevate his game, whether it be on the field or being a good teammate.
“He has to continue to catch the ball down the field, but also when it’s thrown underneath. Being able to put a foot in the ground and get vertical and get those hidden-yardage contested catches as well. I think identifying coverages any receiver needs to see, because the picture changes from your normal down and distance to situational downs. So it’s just him being a really savvy, confident football player when it comes to recognizing coverages.”
Jerand Bradley
CAREER STATS: 98 REC, 1,368 YDS, 12 TD (4 seasons)
Middleton's quote:
“He’s been competing, every one of these guys has been competing. You’re not gonna be on a K-State Wildcats team with coach Klieman and not be a competitor. So we gotta make sure we do a great job of doing that, and those guys have. They respond to the coaching and they respond to the film.”
