K-State’s Dylan Edwards May Be Punching His NFL Ticket In 2027
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to Kansas State's recent running backs.
School legends Deuce Vaughn and DJ Giddens were drafted to the NFL after illustrious tenures with the Wildcats, and Dylan Edwards could be next. It's a bit premature to put him in those conversations, but the possibility is there considering whose footsteps he's following.
“I’m not saying you’re Deuce Vaughn or DJ Giddens, but what I’m saying is the system works,” K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson said to his running back room. “I’m a better coach now than I was in 2022, 2023, and 2024. I’m a better coach because I’ve done my homework, so you’re getting more knowledge than they got when they were here. I’m not gonna get a guy who’s just satisfied with how my guys are playing. I wanna try to take it to another level also.”
Any time you’re even mentioned with names like this, you’re probably in good territory. And while Anderson isn't comparing Edwards to the two Kansas State products, he uses them as examples of the program's success in that area.
“I know some guys don’t like to be compared and I try not to compare. But what I try to tell them is that there’s video evidence that the system works, so you’re gonna believe in it,” Anderson said.
K-STATE'S BRIAN ANDERSON HYPES UP RUNNING BACK DEPTH
Kansas State's running game has been the bread-and-butter of their offense with quarterback Avery Johnson.
And there may be even more reason for optimism next season. K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson says the Wildcats' running corps is deeper than we may think.
"It's not just having one or two guys, but having five guys who can do a lot of different things," Anderson said. "And then also having guys that can help the special teams, that's really important too."
Anderson says the backs' receiving skills will be just as crucial as their rushing ability. Kansas State utilizes play action as its offensive strength, which will aid Johnson as he aims to take the offense to new heights.
"When I'm out looking for guys, I want guys that got versatility," Anderson said. "That versatility part is what helps our offense in a big way. If you've got a guy who just runs the ball, that doesn't help the offense. We gotta keep the defense on their toes, so we need guys who can play out in the slot and run routes from the backfield. That just helps everything out."
