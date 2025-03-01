Kansas State's Jacob Parrish Betting On Himself In 2025 NFL Draft
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish had an impressive debut at the NFL Combine.
He's just grateful for the chance to compete for a spot in the NFL Draft.
"It's a blessing, I’m blessed for this opportunity," Parrish said. "Not many guys get this opportunity, Imma make full on it."
Parrish recorded 102 tackles, five interceptions, 23 pass deflections, and five tackles for loss in his three seasons in Manhattan, KS, earning the All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions each of his last two years.
"I'm a physical guy," Parrish said. "I might not be the biggest, but that's my mindset. I grew up wrestling, so I love hitting and just playing football. I love playing man coverage; that's what I'm really good at and I take pride in that."
DJ GIDDENS
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has seen his draft stock rise in the past months after another prolific season in Manhattan, KS. Giddens had 1,343 rushing yards, 258 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns, featuring multiple 100-yard rushing performances.
However, some still aren't as high on the former Wildcat. Expert Fantasy Football's Joe Orrico left Giddens off his top 12 rookie running back prospects for next season.
Giddens has made headlines as a two-way threat: a rusher and a solid pass-catcher. He could end up on a borderline playoff contender like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Denver Broncos, both of which need offensive help. He could also join the Dallas Cowboys to reunite with record-holder Deuce Vaughn or former offensive coordinator Conor Riley.
