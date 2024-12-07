Kansas State's Jerome Tang Honors St. John's Legend With Classy Gesture
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang faced one of his role models in Rick Pitino in Saturday's matchup with St. John's.
Tang also honored one of the legends in college basketball. He wore a Lou Carnesecca sweater during the game to pay respect to the late coach. The moment drew raves on social media.
The Wildcats lost 88-71, but Tang won the afternoon.
It was the Red Storm's first game since the death of legendary coach Lou Carnesecca. Before the game, a ceremony was held to celebrate the life of the Hall of Fame coach.
Carnesecca died last Saturday at the age of 99. He led the Red Storm to 526 wins, including a berth in the 1985 Final Four. He coached the likes of future NBA players Chris Mullin, Bill Wennington and Walter Berry.
He coached during an era when the Big East was on top of the college basketball world.
RECEIVER ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL
The Kansas State Wildcats lost a player to the NCAA transfer portal Friday.
Redshirt freshman receiver Tre Spivey announced on social media he was leaving the K-State program.
Here's what he posted on X:
"After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with 3 left," Spivey said. "Thank you for everything. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat."
This season, Spivey caught 14 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI