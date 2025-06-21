Kansas State's Jerome Tang Sparks Early Passion in Wildcats’ Offseason
Kansas State has already started serious work ahead of the season.
Coach Jerome Tang has Wildcats' fans fired up, even six months before the season commences.
The Wildcats were seen kicking off summer practices in a post on X. Tang can be heard motivating his players, saying, "I just want to find somebody in here who's more passionate about winning than me."
Tang’s motivational sentiments clearly energized the Wildcats' fanbase, suggesting he’s adopting a more driven and hands-on mindset during the offseason.
His approach isn't just motivational fluff. Tang has reshaped the roster, bringing in targeted transfers and recruits while instilling a competitive culture aimed at winning.
The Wildcats' new additions include the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year PJ Haggerty (Memphis), Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Nate Johnson (Akron), Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson, Abdi Bashir (Omaha), Khamari McGriff (UNC Wilmington), Serbian guard Andrej Kostic, JUCO center Stephen Osei, and forward Elias Rapieque (Berlin).
Newly hired associate head coach Matthew Driscoll was also captured energizing K-State players during drills. Driscoll is widely praised for his offensive expertise.
Early momentum may be building for the Kansas State as they aim to bounce back from a 16–17 season. While the team had streaks of multiple wins, they struggled with consistency. Their season ended on a down note, finishing 9–11 in Big 12 conference play.
