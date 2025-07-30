K-State's Chris Klieman Provides Injury Updates On Key Defensive Players
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman provided some positive injury news for some crucial defensive players.
First, new safety Gunner Maldonado, who exited last season with a knee injury at Arizona.
“He’ll be back, he’s cleared for 7-on-7," Klieman said in his July 28 press conference. "Today, he probably had about 18 plays of 7-on-7. I think we’re around Aug. 1 where he’s cut loose for everything, so that one’s gonna happen pretty quickly.”
He also updated the media on the statuses of linebacker Asa Newsom and defensive back Colby McCalister. Newsom exited in October last season, while McCalister has been dealing with a shoulder injury this offseason. All three are projected to return to full strength by the middle of August.
“Asa is the same way, it’s around that first week of August," Klieman said. "Colby McCalister might be another week, he’s within eight or 10 days, is my guess.”
KANSAS STATE'S MATT WELLS PRAISES NEW RECEIVERS
Kansas State needed to bring in some help for quarterback Avery Johnson at wide receiver after a relatively mediocre passing game in 2024.
The program did just that. The Wildcats brought in three wide receivers from the transfer portal, including Jerand Bradley and Jaron Tibbs. Offensive coordinator Matt Wells expressed his faith in the two new additions.
"They've got a physical presence to both of them, but they're confident," Wells said viathe Topeka-Capital Journal. "They're good route runners, I don't think any coach up here ever says somebody's a great route runner, because we can all improve. They got really good hand-eye coordination, and they've got really good ball skills. There's been very minimal drops."
