Kansas State's Matt Wells Adds More Receiver Hype For Next Season
Kansas State's wide receivers have been receiving hype from coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson.
Offensive coordinator Matt Wells can attest that the hype is legitimate.
“They’re confident. They’ve got a physical presence to both of them, but they’re confident,” Wells said in his Wednesday presser.
Last year, it was the Jayce Brown show with some help from receivers like Keagon Johnson and Garrett Oakley. Brown had 464 more yards than the next receiver, illustrating the need for changes and additions to the position. The Wildcats got veteran help with players like Jerand Bradley and Jaron Tibbs, hopefully to have a more balanced receiving core.
The Wildcats had a relatively lackluster passing attack, ranking near the bottom five in the conference in passing yards. Three of their top pass-catchers, including running back DJ Giddens, are elsewhere next season.
Luckily, Wells says their spring football displays are reassuring to aid quarterback Avery Johnson in 2025.
“They’re very good route runners and that are getting better," Wells said. "Understanding the scheme, the timing and the depths of the route, which is a timing thing for the quarterback. But I say more than anything, they’re confident. They’ve got really good hand-eye coordination, and they’ve got really good ball skills. There’s been very minimal drops. You’re gonna have some drops if you give them enough targets, you’re gonna have a drop or two. But I can live with those right now because of all the catches they’re making, making competitive catches.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.