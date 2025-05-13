Kansas State's Offseason Wins Include Avery Johnson Staying, Linkon Cure Signing
The Kansas State football program didn't finish where it wanted last season.
After beginning with national-title aspirations, the Wildcats failed to make the College Football Playoff. A 9-4 season ended with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl but was below expectations.
The positive is they began the offseason with a pair of huge victories according to ESPN. One, they kept NIL poachers from star quarterback Avery Johnson. It wasn't necessary because Johnson always remained committed to the Wildcats, but the program made sure to prevent anyone swooping in.
The ESPN article wrote, "The Wildcats successfully fought off any efforts to tamper with Johnson and lost only two scholarship players during the December transfer window who ended up signing with Power 4 programs. They were able to get Johnson more help with a trio of transfer receivers led by Bradley, who previously played for Wells at Texas Tech, plus Jaron Tibbs (Purdue) and Caleb Medford (New Mexico)."
The Wildcats other victory came during the recruiting period when they reeled in Linkon Cure, the nation's top tight end. Fighting off several suitors helped them sign the first five-star player in school history.
As the article stated, "Klieman and his staff also held off a strong late push from Oregon for Cure, the No. 66 recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300, and brought in one of the highest-rated signees in program history."
