K-State's Linkon Cure Social Media Post Proves He's Fully Focused On Football
The Kansas State Wildcats signed Linkon Cure as the highest rated football recruit in school history.
Cure, a 5 star recruit (247 Sports) was rated as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2025, and the No. 2 player in Kansas.
"Catch-first tight end with all the puzzle pieces to easily picture what he can be in the coming years," Director of scouting for 247 Sports Andrew Ivins said in his write up of Cure. "Owns one of the more promising profiles when it comes to the 2025 crop of tight ends with his multi-sport accomplishments and extensive two-way snaps."
Cure was a member of the Goodland basketball teams that finished as the state runner-up in Class 3A the last two seasons.
Cure made a farewell post to basketball on his Instagram with the caption, "In another life, this may have been different... Thank you basketball."
In his senior season, Cure played averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 24 games.
While Cure is no longer playing on the hardwood, parts of his game from the basketball court translate to the gridiron.
"Hoops background frequently shows up at the catch point as he high-points the football and outmuscles defenders." Ivins wrote.
Cure is set to join a Kansas State roster with weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Kansas State fans will look for Cure to use his "hoops background" to make an impact.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin Confident But Patient With Will Howard
CBS Sports Analyst Nods K-State's Avery Johnson Over In-State Rival
Will Howard Digs Deeper Into Decision to Leave Kansas State for Ohio State
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI