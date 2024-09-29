Kansas State's QB Avery Johnson Gets Assist From Russell Wilson
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had a rough outing last week against BYU.
He received assists from Wildcats strength coach Trumaine Carroll and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to make sure there was no repeat. Carroll handed Johnson a book called "It Takes What It Takes" that was written by Trevor Moawad.
Moawad is Wilson's mental coach. The reading led to Johnson accounting for five touchdowns in Saturday's 42-20 victory against Oklahoma State.
"Really just want to give a lot of credit to [strength and conditioning coach Trumaine Carroll]," Johnson said. "He gave me a book this week that's called, "It Takes What It Takes" and he picked out a couple pages for me to read in that book. It was written by Russell Wilson's mental health coach. The pages were pretty much talking about when Russell Wilson threw four picks in the playoffs. Pretty much back against the wall, his mindset never changed. He was up leading his guys, head up all the confidence in the world in himself and he just goes out there and plays free and they end up winning that game. That just really gave me a lot of confidence."
Johnson completed 19 of 31 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He also ran for two scores. It was a week after Johnson struggled in the BYU loss.
"Things aren't always going to go my way," Johnson said. "The biggest thing, especially for a young quarterback, is how you're going to respond when adversity hits. I did a poor job last week."
