Giants Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Expect Little from New York)
This franchise is amid its worst multi-year stretch since the 1970s. Following a dismal 3-14 record in 2024, New York has aggressively rebuilt its roster.
Daniel Jones is gone, and the quarterback room is completely overhauled, but there are still mountains to climb for New York to jump back into the mix in 2025.
Here’s the outlook on the New York Football Giants’ win total.
New York Giants 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 5.5: +110
- Under 5.5: -130
Can the Giants' Hodgepodge QB Room Help Them in 2025?
Let’s begin by addressing the Giants owning the single-most difficult 2025 schedule in the NFL. That’s matched with 5.5 win total odds skewed toward the Under at -130.
Ten matchups against playoff teams from 2024 — including early-season battles with the 49ers and Bears — highlight a gauntlet that could strain even a competitive roster. With just one win in one-score games last year, Brian Dabboll will have to turn wine to water to give this club a chance.
Russell Wilson comes to town on a one-year deal to bring much-needed stability under center, along with rookie Jameis Winston and seventh-round pick Jaxson Dart. Wilson’s leadership is complemented by the emergence of Dart, who impressed with a viral showing in camp. Wilson brings a veteran presence, but at age 37, his ceiling is limited.
On defense, the Giants wield a newly fortified front seven headlined by No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter, slotting impressively alongside seats held by Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The secondary, boosted by free-agent signings Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, offers solidity that was previously missing.
While their reinforced defense could keep the Giants in contention across some important games, the offense remains a question mark. But emerging wideout sensation Malik Nabers should support whoever is throwing him the ball after setting a franchise rookie record with 109 catches, which ranked No. 5 overall.
I simply see too many red flags for the Giants’ circumstances here: while ironing out offensive inconsistencies in a storm of playoff contenders, surviving on defensive strength doesn’t feel like enough to reach six wins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.