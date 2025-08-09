SI

Jaxson Dart Threw a Perfect Ball for First TD Pass in Giants Preseason Debut

Jaxson Dart impressed with his first NFL touchdown in his preseason debut.

Jaxson Dart threw his first NFL touchdown early in his preseason debut.
It didn't take long for Jaxson Dart to strike during his first NFL action in the Giants' preseason opener against the Bills.

On his second drive for the Giants, Dart threw a perfect ball down the left sideline to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard touchdown. His throw came with a Bills rusher closing in on him, but Dart still got the ball off perfectly to his receiver before he was drilled.

Prior to that touchdown, Dart had mostly gotten comfortable by connecting on short passes and screens to his pass-catchers. The touchdown was also a nice rebound after a tipped pass from Dart that was nearly intercepted.

Russell Wilson, who is expected to be the Giants' starter to begin the season, started Saturday's game, but Dart came in for him after just one drive and has played the majority of the first half. Through three drives, Dart is 9-15 for 117 yards and a touchdown with 24 yards on three carries.

