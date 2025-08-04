Kansas State's Running Back Room May Be Scarier Than We Thought
Kansas State's running game has been the bread-and-butter of their offense with quarterback Avery Johnson.
And there may be even more reason for optimism next season. K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson says the Wildcats' running corps is deeper than we may think.
"It's not just having one or two guys, but having five guys who can do a lot of different things," Anderson said. "And then also having guys that can help the special teams, that's really important too."
Anderson says the running backs' receiving skills will be just as crucial as their rushing. Kansas State utilizes play action as its offensive strength, which will aid Johnson as he aims to take the offense to new heights.
"When I'm out looking for guys, I want guys that got versatility," Anderson said. "That versatility part is what helps our offense in a big way. If you've got a guy who just runs the ball, that doesn't help the offense. We gotta keep the defense on their toes, so we need guys who can play out in the slot and run routes from the backfield. That just helps everything out."
The Kansas State Wildcats have received plenty of offseason love. From ESPN to Associated Press to USA Today, they are generally considered the best team in the Big 12.
The Wildcats got even more shine from Brett McMurphy of On3.com, who recently revealed his Top 25 preseason voting ballot. He had K-State as the top-ranked team from the conference.
It makes sense because the Wildcats return quarterback Avery Johnson, who should be more comfortable in his second season as the starter. There's also running back Dylan Edwards getting his first run in the No. 1 role.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is one of the best in the nation at his position but he is expected to see much of the competition from the Big 12 conference.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes said the league may have the best collection of quarterbacks. He made the claim during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.
"You better show up every week in the Big 12," Dykes said. "I do believe it's probably the strongest league in college football at the quarterback position."
