Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Chris Klieman On The Defensive Factor To Watch
Facing a top-25 ranked team in the nation comes with its challenges on both sides of the ball, which applies for the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend.
The Wildcats are taking on the No. 20-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are coming off a 22-19 loss against the Utah Utes. Holding the Utes' offense to less than 25 points is not an easy task, leaving K-State's offense with their hands full.
Coach Chris Klieman pinpointed their overall experience as the biggest factor for the unit.
"A little different this year from last year, and they're really good," Klieman said. "I don't see a spot where they're young, inexperienced. They've got a lot of older guys. They're playing really fast. I thought they did a really good job against a terrific Utah team. I know they bled a little bit on some runs, but boy, they stuffed them when they had to. They tackle really well, and they strike you on defense."
KLIEMAN ON THE COWBOYS' OFFENSE
It's impossible for the Kansas State to not put an emphasis on slowing down Ollie Gordon.
Gordon, the standout running back, is widely regarded as one of the best in collegiate football. Although Gordon is the focal point of the Cowboys' offense, Klieman understands the threat posed by experienced quarterback Alan Bowman and the passing game.
"It's really difficult because Ollie Gordon is so good," Klieman said. "You have to try and control him, and if you do commit more people, it's a pretty simple game with them. If you're going to commit a lot of guys to the run, which teams have, they're going to throw the football against you, and I think they're throwing for an awful lot of yards, and their wide receivers are talented and [have] been around there for a while, so they know their system."
Klieman made apparent his defense does not intend on committing all their efforts to stopping Gordon. Instead, the Wildcats will seemingly live with some of his dominant rushes to prevent a dominant day through the air.
