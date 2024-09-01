Kansas State Wildcats Cruise To Comfortable Season-Opening Win Against UT Martin
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman knows he has access to a diverse offensive playbook after Saturday's blowout victory.
The Wildcats took down the UT Martin Skyhawks 41-6, which shouldn't come as a surprise. The exciting part for K-State fans is how many weapons contributed to the win.
Quarterback Avery Johnson didn't have the strongest outing but finished the day with 190 total yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception. He completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts. Sophomore Jayce Brown was the team's leading wide receiver with five receptions for 71 yards.
The running game is clearly where the Wildcats are finding the majority of their success, largely thanks to the tandem of D.J. Giddens and Dylan Edwards. Giddens dominated on the ground, rushing for 130 yards on just 13 carries while Edwards found the endzone twice with a total of 62 yards. Even with the loss of tight end Ben Sinnott, everyone held their own in the blocking game.
K-State's defense thrived, allowing eight first downs, 98 passing yards, and 36 rushing yards. It's important to note these numbers didn't come against a strong offense, whereas the Arizona Wildcats are ready to bring firepower in their Week 3 matchup.
Arizona ran up the score in their opening game against the New Mexico Lobos, 61-39.
