Kansas State Wildcats In The Running To Land Four-Star Wing Cam Ward
The Kansas State Wildcats' basketball program received promising news Sunday regarding their 2025 recruiting class.
Four-star wing Cam Ward announced his top 10 schools, which included Jerome Tang's Wildcats, per multiple reports. The other nine schools in the running for Ward are Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Florida State, Marquette, Alabama, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Maryland, and Virginia. He took official visits to Notre Dame, Marquette, and Florida State thus far, with four more upcoming. The 6-foot-6 rising senior will head to Manhattan, Kansas on Sep. 13.
Ward spoke with on3.com about why the Wildcats are in his top-10.
“I love Kansas State. They have an all-black coaching staff and that speaks out to me so much," Ward shared. "They been so consistent with everything and just a great program with Coach Tang.”
The star out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will spend his senior year at Largo High School. Ward is the No. 52-ranked player on the ESPN 100 while 247Sports list him at No. 62. The athletic wing can score on all three levels, thriving on the inside largely due to his athleticism. He's also a desirable asset on the defensive end with a non-stop intensity, allowing him to guard multiple positions.
It won't come easy drawing Ward to K-State with his in-state team and multiple powerhouses in consideration, but the coaching staff will do everything in their power to convince him.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI