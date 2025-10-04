Titans vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5
It's been a nightmarish start for the Tennessee Titans and their rookie quarterback Cam Ward. To be fair, their first four opponents have been three playoff teams from last season and a red-hot Colts team. Now that they're set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, can they finally put on a competent performance?
You'll find my best bet in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this interconference showdown.
Titans vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Cam Ward OVER 171.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Emari Demercado OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards (-120) via BetMGM
- Elic Ayomanor Anytime Touchdown (+375) via BetMGM
Cam Ward OVER 171.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Time to buy low on Cam Ward. Cardinals 21st in opponent dropback EPA, 28th in opponent dropback success rate. Cam Ward has had an extremely tough start to his career with starts against the Broncos, Rams, Colts, and Texans. 3 playoff teams from last year and one start against a Colts team that is off to a red-hot start this year.
Emari Demercado OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Emari Demercado is now the starting running back for the Cardinals, with their top two options at the position sidelined with injuries. Demercado is more of a receiving back, but with their only real other option being Michael Carter, I expect Demercado to at least handle a bulk of the carries. He gets to face a Titans defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA.
Elic Ayomanor Anytime Touchdown (+375)
Elic Ayomanor has been one of the only bright spots for this Titans offense. He leads the team in targets (25), receiving yards (151), and touchdowns (2). Despite that, he's still set at a long number of +375 to find the end zone for a third time on Sunday. Let's bet on Ayomanor once again.
