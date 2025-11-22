Seahawks vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Seattle Seahawks suffered a tough loss to their NFC West opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 11, but the good news is they couldn't ask for a better bounce-back spot when they face the lowly Tennessee Titans in Week 12 action.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite player props for this interconference showdown. Let's dive into them.
Kenneth Walker Touchdown (+135)
Kenneth Walker played over 50% of the snaps last week for the third time this season and the second time in the past three weeks. That could indicate the Seahawks plan on getting him more touches moving forward. He scored a touchdown last week on 16 carries, and he also added three receptions for 44 yards. He's a great bet to score a touchdown for the second straight week at +135 odds. Remember, the last time the Seahawks blew out a bad team was against the Saints in Week 3 when Walker scored twice.
Cam Ward UNDER 184.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Seahawks' secondary is one of the best in the NFL, ranking fifth in opponent dropback EPA and fourth in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.6 yards per throw. That means this will be yet another tough challenge for Cam Ward, who has struggled in his rookie campaign. I'm willing to bet his struggles will continue by taking the UNDER on his passing yards total at 184.5.
Sam Darnold to NOT throw an interception (-128)
Sam Darnold may have thrown four interceptions last week, but I don't think that's a sign of things to come. He has generally been solid this season at not turning the ball over, and it's also worth noting he has the seventh-lowest bad throw percentage this season, with just 13.6% of his throws being considered "bad". That's 2.6% better than the league average. As long as those numbers continue, I'd be surprised if he throws a pick against a Titans defense that has recorded just five interceptions this season.
