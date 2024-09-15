Kstate

Kansas State Wildcats Surge To No. 13 In Latest AP College Football Poll

Anthony Pasciolla

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman looks at the scoreboard during the second quarter of the game against Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll is out, reflecting the Kansas State Wildcats' 3-0 record.

The Wildcats once again made a jump, moving up to No. 13 in the ranking. They are placed one spot ahead of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and a single slot behind the Utah Utes. K-State takes on the No. 14-ranked Cowboys in Week 5 (Sep. 28).

The Wildcats moving up another place should not come as a surprise, as they comfortably defeated Arizona in Week 3 31-7. Superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan thrived against K-State's defense, but they held him out of the end zone.

"Try not to let him have 20 catches, and he made some really unbelieveable catches, even the one they called him out of bounds on, holy cow," coach Chris Klieman said of McMillan. "I thought the coverage was pretty good. He's just really special, and we were trying to keep the ball in front of us.

The biggest factor in Kansas State's success is their run game, whether it's from the running back tandem of D.J. Giddens and Dylan Edwards or quarterback Avery Johnson.

K-State is projected to claim their fourth consecutive win next week, facing the BYU Cougars.

