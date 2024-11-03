Kansas State WR Dismisses Playing Conditions As Factor In Houston Matchup
The Kansas State Wildcats were caught off guard on Saturday by the Houston Cougars.
They were defeated 24-19 in the rain-delayed matchup, but multiple Wildcats refuse to blame the weather for their woes. This includes wide receiver Keagan Johnson, who spoke on the conditions postgame.
"Obviously they weren't good playing conditions," Johnson said. "But the other team was playing in the same conditions as us, so as much as you could point to conditions, obviously ideally we want a non-rainy day, but the other team was playing in the rain too. We both got to endure those conditions, so I don't want to point to that."
Johnson finished as K-State's strongest pass catcher with six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Jayce Brown also had solid contributions with three receptions for 86 yards.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman also refuses to blame the rain for their loss.
"I don't want to hear any BS about we had a delay and stuff," Klieman said. "It's football, and this is a pretty nice locker room. We've been in some bad ones. This is a pretty nice locker room, so I don't want to hear we didn't have the ability to lounge out and stuff. We got beat because of our fundamentals today, period."
