3 Bold Predictions for K-State Against Colorado, Including a Breakout Performance From Joe Jackson

After an uneven performance against Arizona State, K-State has plenty to prove, especially on offense. With Avery Johnson out and Collin Klein keeping the quarterback decision in house, the Wildcats enter the game in Boulder with many questions.

For the Wildcats to win, they are going to have to get big-time performances from many different players and position groups.

With that in mind, here are three bold predictions that will be the reason why the Wildcats head back to Manhattan with a win.

1. Joe Jackson will have one of the best games of his career

Jackson had only 9 carries for 17 yards against Arizona State and left the game with an injury. However, he wasn't on the injury report this week, and he will be called upon to have a big game against Colorado.

This year, he has shown he is capable of a big game, finishing with 159 yards in the win against KU. He also still has the most rushing yards in a game at K-State, as he finished with 293 yards at Utah last season.

For Jackson to have a big game, the offensive line has to be better. That group didn't show up last weekend in Tempe, but the offensive line will help Jackson have a monster game on Saturday.

Prediction: Jackson will deliver with a least 150 yards, and score not one, but two touchdowns while helping K-State control the tempo and take pressure off whoever is the quarterback on Saturday.

2. K-State's defense delivers with its most takeways in a game this year

The defense has been inconsisent since the start of Big 12 play, but the Wildcats still rank fifth in the country in allowing 147.1 passing yards per game.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has had major issues turning the ball over this year, but it has become especially bad in Big 12 play. In the Buffaloes' last three losses, he has thrown seven interceptions.

He isn't afraid to give his wide receivers a chance to make the play, but it will be the Wildcats defense that comes up with the big plays.

Prediction: K-State will force three turnovers in this game, which is the most for the Wildcats since the game against Oklahoma State last November when they forced five.

The Wildcats' defense will need to give the offense good starting field position, but don't be surprised if one of those forced turnovers is a touchdown.

3. K-State scores 30 points despite starting its third quarterback in three weeks

Perhaps the boldest prediction involves an offense that has been forced to adapt to significant injuries.

With Blake Barnett or Dillon Duff expected to start, Collin Klein faces the challenge of building an offensive game plan around an inexperienced quarterback.

While the Wildcats lost last weekend, they got off to a tremendous start with Jacob Knuth scoring a touchdown on the first drive. That showed Klein can build a perfect script to start the game, and he allowed Knuth to get comfortable.

Prediction: The Wildcats will score at least 30 points in this game. Jackson and Rodney Fields Jr. will establish the rushing attack early, and then the Wildcats will connect a deep pass play for a score as the Buffaloes load the box.

Combine that with either a defensive or a special teams touchdown, and the Wildcats will go over 30 points.

Final Score Prediction

The Wildcats will bounce back from last week and get the win over the Buffaloes. This will be a close game heading into the half, but unlike last week, the Wildcats will step up in the second half and get the job done.

K-State 31, Colorado 20

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