Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 9 (Bet Baylor as an Underdog vs. UCF)

Week 9 of the college football season continues tonight with a trio of games across the country, including an interesting Big 12 showdown between the Baylor Bears and UCF Knights.

Can UCF turn last week's upset win against BYU into a second straight big win tonight? Let's dive into it.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tulane -9.5 (-112) vs. Charlotte

Baylor +1.5 (-118) vs. UCF

Sacramento State +9.5 (-110) vs. Kent State

Tulane vs. Charlotte Prediction

Charlotte might be the worst FBS team in the country. They rank 134th in adjusted net EPA per play and 137th in net success rate. That makes them an almost impossible team to bet on against any competent team in college football, especially when the spread is below the magic number of 10.

Tulane can run the ball and play solid defense, which is enough to win and cover in this game.

Tulane -9.5 (-112)

Baylor vs. UCF Prediction

This is the ultimate sell-high spot on the UCF Knights after they upset BYU a week ago. Teams struggle to run the ball against the elite UCF run defense, but BYU doesn't run the ball well anyway. The Bears should be able to attack the weak UCF secondary through the air.

The best unit in this game is the Baylor defense, which ranks 35th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 32nd in defense success rate. That's enough for me to back them as a road underdog in this spot.

Pick: Baylor +1.5 (-118)

Kent State vs. Sacramento State Prediction

I'm a bit confused about why either team is favored by 9.5 points. They rank 131st and 138th in net adjusted EPA per play, and Sacramento State outranks Kent State in net success rate, 109th to 138th. This is an ugly game between two of the worst teams in the country. I'll take the team getting 9.5 points and won't think twice.

Pick: Sacramento State +9.5

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