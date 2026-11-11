Brandon Rechsteiner Leads K-State Past Creighton in 89-82 Victory

K-State delivered its biggest victory of the young basketball season Tuesday night, defeating Creighton 89-82 at Bramlage Coliseum behind a stellar performance from Brandon Rechsteiner.

Rechsteiner finished with a game-high 26 points, knocking down six 3-pointers as the Wildcats improved to 2-1 under first-year head coach Casey Alexander.

The score was tied at 40 at halftime, but the Wildcats started the second half on an 11-2 run. They scored on the first four possessions of the half and hit three 3-pointers.

Creighton responded, tying the game at 55 before the Wildcats went on a 16-2 run to push the lead back up to 14.

The Wildcats eventually extended their advantage to 75-60 before the Bluejays mounted a furious comeback.

Creighton cut the deficit to 75-72 with 6:20 remaining, but Rechsteiner answered with another crucial 3-pointer to halt the momentum.

The Blue Jays were never able to get within a possession the rest of the game.

Jaden Schutt contributed 14 points for the Wildcats, while Isaiah Abraham added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas State's offense was particularly efficient. The Wildcats shot 57 percent from the field and made 14 of 30 three-point attempts.

However, turnovers remain a concern. Kansas State committed 22 turnovers despite recording 21 assists.

BJ Davis led Creighton with 25 points, including six 3-pointers, while Wes Enis contributed 18.

The Wildcats have responded very well since the disappointing two-point loss to South Dakota State in the opener, but they have bounced back with two wins.

While getting the win over Cal State Northridge was needed after that loss, the win on Tuesday night against Creighton was a big step in the right direction. The Wildcats have bought into Alexander's offense, and they are doing a good job of getting good looks. If they can cut down on their turnovers, then there will be opportunities for even more possessions to score.

Kansas State returns to action Monday when it hosts Montana.

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