Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Basketball vs. Cal State Northridge

K-State basketball will look to bounce back in the second game of the year, as Casey Alexander and the Wildcats will host Cal State Northridge on Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats lost their season-opener on Tuesday to South Dakota State, 68-66. K-State had multiple opportunities in the final 30 seconds to tie the game, but missed a couple shots.

Alexander's teams rely heavily on the three-point shot, but the Wildcats hit only 8 of 28 from deep.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Papa N'Diaye, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Abraham and Brandon Rechsteiner both had 16 in the game, with Rechsteiner hitting four 3-pointers.

First Half

14:32: Back-and-forth early, as both teams have come out on fire. Wildcats lead 14-13 behind four early 3-pointers by Rechsteiner.

10:42: Wildcats are on a big run and are now up 27-17 behind some big plays by Montana Wheeler.

5:05: This is the offense that Casey Alexander wants to have at K-State. The Wildcats are doing a great job of sharing the ball, finding the right guy and hitting the shot. Jaylen Alexander puts K-State up 42-22 with a step-back 3-pointer.

0:00: All Wildcats to end that first half, as they outscore the Matadors 43-16 over the final 14 minutes to take a commanding 57-29 lead to the half.

Rechsteiner had a fantastic half, finishing with 19 points and four assists. He also connected on five 3-pointers. As a team, the Wildcats shot the ball very well from deep, as they made 11 of 22 from the 3-point line.

Wheeler was outstanding off the bench, finishing with 10 points.

Second Half

15:59: Wildcats off to a slow start in the second half, as the shots aren't quite falling like they did early. Despite that, K-State is still in complete control with a 62-38 lead.